Beyoncé is bringing her tour to Charlotte this summer

The mega superstar dropped her Renaissance World Tour dates Wednesday morning and fans are reeling on social media.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready Bey-hive because Beyoncé is bringing her world tour to the Queen City!

Beyoncé will perform at the Bank of America Stadium right here in Uptown on Aug. 9. Right now, tickets are not on sale but they are expected to drop soon.

Buzz and speculation for the tour has been building for months, with the "You Won't Break My Soul" singer apparently auctioning an expensive concert ticket package during an October charity event.

There was no immediate word on when fans can buy tickets, or how much they'll cost.

Editor's Note: CCT contributed to this report.

