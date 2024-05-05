Blumenthal Performing Arts brings Broadway to Charlotte for 2023-24 season

A Pre-Broadway premiere of "The Wiz" is included in the lineup that features new and classic musical productions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Musical theater lovers, get ready to flock to the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center for a season full of Broadway musicals.

The 2023-24 season for both the PNC Broadway Lights Series and the Equitable Bravo Series features mainstay shows and newcomers alike. "The Wiz" is included in the PNC Broadway Lights series, making a pre-Broadway tour in Charlotte. Meanwhile, Disney's "The Lion King" makes a visit to the Queen City in its 25th year, and "Beetlejuice" is back by popular demand.

Blumenthal Performing Arts have also locked in the regional exclusive on some of the shows this season. In addition to "The Wiz", Charlotte promises to be the only city in the Carolinas to showcase "Company", "Back to the Future: The Musical", "Clue", "Message in a Bottle", and "Cookin'".

Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard said in a statement that Charlotte is becoming a cultural hub in the Carolinas, and including major shows in this season is evidence of that.

“As a top 10 market, we are thrilled to present the largest Broadway season in the region, including several first national tours that won’t be seen anywhere else in the area for some time," he said. "Fans from across the Carolinas and Tennessee will have the opportunity to travel to Charlotte for the chance to see these exclusive Broadway shows, further establishing Charlotte as a cultural destination in the region. The local economic impact of this type of tourism will be significant, as we’ve seen with our other major cultural initiatives like Immersive Van Gogh, the Charlotte International Arts Festival, and others.”

The following shows will be included in the PNC Broadway Lights Series, with series tickets ranging from $220 to $951:

Funny Girl , running from Oct. 17-22, 2023

, running from Oct. 17-22, 2023 The Wiz , running from November 7-12, 2023

, running from November 7-12, 2023 Company , running from November 21-26, 2023

, running from November 21-26, 2023 Moulin Rouge! The Musical , running from March 19-31, 2024

, running from March 19-31, 2024 Message In A Bottle , running from April 2-7, 2024

, running from April 2-7, 2024 Mrs. Doubtfire , running from April 30-May 5, 2024

, running from April 30-May 5, 2024 Back to the Future: The Musical , running from July 9-21, 2024

, running from July 9-21, 2024 A to-be-announced production that Blumenthal Performing Arts says "Trust us, you're going to love it!", running from October 22-27, 2024

Weston Andress, PNC regional president for the Western Carolinas, said supporting the arts is part of the bank's mission of uplifting the communities it serves.

“All of us at PNC believe engagement in the arts builds stronger communities, and we recognize the important role of the arts in driving economic growth and cultural vitality within our region,” he said. “We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Blumenthal to bring these world-class productions to Charlotte, and we look forward to this special season.”

The Equitable Bravo Series will feature these six shows, with series tickets ranging from $185 to $692:

Beetlejuice , running from December 26-31, 2023

, running from December 26-31, 2023 Peter Pan , running from March 5-10, 2024

, running from March 5-10, 2024 Hadestown , running from May 7-12, 2024

, running from May 7-12, 2024 MAMMA MIA! , running from June 18-23, 2024

, running from June 18-23, 2024 Disney's The Lion King , running from August 8-September 1, 2024

, running from August 8-September 1, 2024 Clue, running from October 8-13, 2024

Jarian Kerekes, head of Social Impact and Community Engagement at Equitable, said supporting this season ensures educators are also supported.

“We know that Charlotte educators play a vital role in supporting students, particularly those in underserved communities,” he said. “Our support of Blumenthal’s Bravo Series enables us to give back to these hard-working educators and compliments our sponsorship of Blumenthal’s Arts Educator Network, which provides professional development and networking opportunities for arts educators in Charlotte.”

These three additional shows, slated as Broadway Extras, will also be presented during the season:

Jesus Christ Superstar , running from October 13-15, 2023

, running from October 13-15, 2023 Cookin' , running from November 3-5, 2023

, running from November 3-5, 2023 Mean Girls, running from February 13-18, 2024

Subscribers to the PNC Broadway Lights Series and Equitable Bravo Series may choose to swap some of their season tickets for these Broadway Extras or any additional shows added during the year. PNC Broadway Lights Series tickets are renewable annually, and season ticket holders also have the ability to swap up to four PNC Broadway Lights season shows for anything coming the following season and the option for a 12-month extended payment plan.

Equitable Bravo Series seats are not renewable, but subscribers will have first priority to purchase individual tickets to PNC Broadway Lights Series shows next season. Equitable Bravo buyers may also swap up to two season shows for anything else coming to Blumenthal theaters, including PNC Broadway Lights Series shows, and have the option of a six-month payment plan.