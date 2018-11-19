CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBC Charlotte's Brad Panovich is on the cover the latest edition of Charlotte Magazine for their 'Charlotteans of the Year' 2018 profile.

Each year, Charlotte Magazine selects a group of people who've made this city a better place, here's why our Brad Panovich was honored: Click here for a link to the article

Panovich was among 10 other Charlotte locals who were featured in this piece, including Panther's owner, David Tepper.

In the magazine profile, Panovich is praised as "Charlotte's most beloved weatherman."

“If there are two things I want to be known for, it’s really just caring about severe weather and giving back to this community,” Panovich told Charlotte Magazine. “Because that’s really what’s important to me.”

Following Brad Panovich's constant weather updates during Hurricane Florence -- a group of mom's came up with the crazy idea to make 'I'm a FANovich" shirts to help aid in the hurricane relief process.

