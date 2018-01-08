CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Unless you've been living under a rock, you know Hamilton -- Broadway's hit show-- is coming to the Belk Theater on Oct. 10-Nov. 4 for 31 performances.

UP EARLY for @wcnc trying to get tickets to @HamiltonMusical -- documenting my experience.... so far, not so good. #Hamilton @BlumenthalArts says they are working to get the site back up ASAP. This will NOT affect your spot in the virtual waiting room. GOOD LUCK pic.twitter.com/oKnzH5TvG7 — Meilin Tompkins (@MeilinTompkins) August 1, 2018

Admittedly, I've never seen the show (and know little about it) but I was tasked with purchasing tickets through the online waiting room. Here's what happened.

I woke up at 4 a.m., got ready and drove to work. I pulled into the station parking lot at 5:00 a.m. on the dot and logged into the computer at 5:03 a.m. The 'virtual line' was supposed to open up at 5:00 a.m. Not the case.

Don't panic.

I went to the Blumenthal Performing Arts Facebook page to see what was happening. Turns out their server was done. Makes sense, thousands of people are expected to purchase tickets.

After several frantic minutes, we discovered the CarolinaTix website works on Internet Explorer (I was using Chrome.)

Finally, I'm in. And now we wait.

Update: 8:11 a.m. and I am number 27,427th in line for purchasing tickets. The website says I can close my browser, but I'm too afraid to lose my spot in line, even if I'm 27,000 tickets away from getting a spot.

Hamilton is no joke y’all. pic.twitter.com/GRYR2bHgnq — Meilin Tompkins (@MeilinTompkins) August 1, 2018

© 2018 WCNC