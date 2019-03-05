CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton's going to be a father again.

Newton's longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, made the announcement on her Instagram page earlier this week. She posted a photo with the caption "Blessed" and used #anotherone and #momof5. Newton hasn't yet publicly acknowledged the pregnancy news.

Proctor and Newton already share three children: 3-year-old Chosen Sebastian, 2-year-old Sovereign Dior Cambella, and 10-month-old Camidas Swain. Proctor also has a 12-year-old daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship.

Newton and Proctor have each shared multiple photos of their children on social media over the years.

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM