In what was teased as the biggest announcement in park history, Carowinds unveiled plans for a new roller coaster set to debut in 2019: Copperhead Strike.

It’s been three years since the park debuted Fury 325, the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster. Now, they’re bringing another first to the Carolinas with Copperhead Strike. Set to open in 2019, Copperhead Strike will be the first double-launch coaster in the region, launching riders from 0 – 42 mph in just 2.5 seconds. The second launch will give riders another booth of speed from 35 mph to 50 mph in just two seconds.

FRONT SEAT experience of @Carowinds’ newest double launch roller coaster “Copperhead Strike” pic.twitter.com/KMhlh0BC7W — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 30, 2018

.@Carowinds announcing a new themed area Blue Ridge Junction. MORE FOOD headed to Carowinds! Blue ridge county kitchen — with brand new menu to included southern comfort foods. pic.twitter.com/hkL00WGt34 — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 30, 2018

The ride will cover more than a half-mile in a little under two-and-a-half minutes that includes five inversions. Copperhead Strike will be the cornerstone of the new seven-acre Blue Ridge Junction. Modeled after the Carolinas’ Blue Ridge Mountains, the new section will feature traditional comfort foods, including rotisserie chicken.

Carowinds also announced they will open their first on-site hotel with a Springhill Suites by Mariott next year.

