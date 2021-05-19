Carowinds reopening: How they got here and what to know

Carowinds was closed most of 2020 and it has been a lot of hurry up and wait. Now they are opening for the full season. Here is what you should know before you come.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is officially opening after being closed for most of 2020. Rides like the Fury have been sitting and waiting since the Summer of 2019.

The rides, the music, the food and the atmosphere of Carowinds is open to the public starting May 22, 2021, officially kicking off the amusement park season.

“It was just a lot of hurry up and wait. We really wanted to open and had to wait for it to be safe. We did that briefly last winter and here we are heading into opening day," Lisa Stryker, the communications director for Carowinds, told WCNC Charlotte.

COVID-19 aside, like many industries across the country said they have had some hiring challenges, but Carowinds is overcoming it.

“We are making great progress. We have upped our recruiting process; competitive wages and we also have an incentive for our associates," Stryker said.

Carowinds has a $500 incentive for all seasonal associates. But despite everything that has happened Stryker. assures guests that this is the "same Carowinds everyone remembers."

NOTE: Carolina Harbor will not be opening fulltime until June 12th.

What do you need to know?

You must make a reservation before you come. Visit Carowinds.com for registration info and to book your tickets. They are still managing capacity.

Masks are only required indoors if you are not vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask. All of this is in accordance with the CDC.

One member of your group needs to have the Carowinds app downloaded on their phone so they can navigate any of the hands-free setups around the park.

For any additional info visit Carowinds.com/welcomeback

What's New?

Shake Central is the newest thing coming to Carowinds in 2021. They have a bunch of unique shakes perfect for a hot day. One that looks amazing is the 'Chocolate Explosion.