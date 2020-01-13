CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas' only double-launch roller coaster that debuted in 2019, has been named among the top 5 new amusement park attractions in America by USA Today.

The ride finished fifth overall in USA Today's 10Best, reader's choice poll. Copperhead Strike takes off from 0-42 mph in just 2.5 seconds and takes riders upside-down five times along a half-mile ride. According to Carowinds, the ride was ridden almost a million times in its debut year.

The top new attraction was SeaWorld Orlando's Sesame Street Land, followed by Nickelodeon Universe, Tigris at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Dollywood's Wildwood Grove.

"This ride is completely different from any coaster we have in the park, and the main reason is this is a 'launch' coaster," said Lisa Stryker, Carowinds spokesperson for Carowinds. "This one goes, 'Whew!' Right away. Right out of the gate."

