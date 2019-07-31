CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds' Scarowinds has been nominated as one of the best them park Halloween events in the U.S. USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards

As of July 31, Scarowinds is ranked ninth out of 19 events, including Disney World's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion in Virginia.

People can vote for their favorite event here. Voting will continue until noon on August 26. The winners will be unveiled on Friday, September 6.

This year's Scarowinds runs on select nights fro September 13 through October 27. Carowinds transforms into a "scream park" after dark during the annual event that has your favorite rides and the chills of terrifying haunted attractions and shows. Scarowinds is the Carolinas' largest Halloween event, according to Carowinds.

