Carowinds is set to make the "biggest announcement" in park history late Thursday morning.

According to Carowinds, the announcement will be made Thursday at around 11:00 a.m during a fully produced presentation.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

Carowinds is a 400-acre amusement park, located adjacent to Interstate 77 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NBC Charlotte will update this developing story.

Granny's recipe is complete - get a taste of our new jam LIVE at 11 a.m.! https://t.co/t9w2IYysph#GrannysEpicSecret #Carowinds2019 pic.twitter.com/xvssBp6v8h — Carowinds (@Carowinds) August 30, 2018

© 2018 WCNC