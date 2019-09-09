CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you had tickets to see Chance the Rapper in Charlotte next month, you're now going to have to wait until next year.

The entertainer posted on social media Monday that he's postponing The Big Day tour to 2020 to be with his family, specifically the new addition to the group.

"I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour," he posted. "This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work."

Chance went on to explain how he handled the birth of his first daughter.

"When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most," he wrote. "At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again."

Chance said, this time, he wanted to be there for his wife and daughters.

"I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time."

The show scheduled for Saturday, October 12, at Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte will now be on Thursday, January 30.

"Fans who purchased tickets to all other 2019 dates should retain their current tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled 2020 dates below. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase," Live Nation said.

