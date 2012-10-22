Charlotte's Craft Beer Week is returning for 10 days in October!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Craft Beer Week returns this year and runs from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 29.

The celebratory week is a time for brewers to connect and share their passion for the craft with Charlotteans. Right now, Charlotte has more than 60 craft breweries. Charlotte Craft Beer Week was started in 2010 as a way to celebrate the rich beer culture of the Queen City. After a brief hiatus, several of the craft breweries in town decided to bring the event back in 2022. The event has significantly grown to include numerous fun and interactive events, as well as themes for drinkers.

Charlotte Craft Beer Week Events

Saturday, Oct. 21 (5-9 pm) Pink Boots Society Merch Swap at HopFly Brewing

Wednesday, Oct. 25 (6-8 pm) Mental Health Happy Hour at Divine Barrel Brewing

Friday, Oct. 27 (6-8 pm) Bad Review Night at Free Range Brewing

Sunday, Oct. 29 (1-3:30 pm) Home Brew Competition at Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Brewery Crawls

Participants must check in to at least four establishments (per crawl) to be entered into a raffle for a grand prize. Check in will be done via a QR code provided by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. Each brewery will have its own specials and food trucks and each crawl will support a different charity. Jaunts will provide free rides between breweries on a continuous loop throughout the day of each crawl.

Friday, Oct. 20 (5-9 pm): NoDa Brewery Crawl – Participating Breweries – Divine Barrel, Wooden Robot the Chamber, Heist, Free Range NoDa, Fonta Flora, Birdsong.

Sunday, Oct. 22 (12-4 pm): Plaza Midwood “Boozy Brunch Brewery Crawl” – Participating Breweries – Pilot, Plaza Midwood Legion Brewing, Burial Taproom, Plaza Midwood Southern Strain, Plaza Midwood Resident Culture.

Saturday, Oct. 28 (12-6 pm): LoSo Halloween Crawl – Participating Breweries – Lower Left, Brewers at 4001 Yancey, Sugar Creek, Protagonist, OMB, Weathered Souls, Red Clay Ciderworks, Gilde 1546.

Theme Days

Throughout the celebration, there are multiple theme days to further highlight the impact that craft brews have on the Charlotte community.

Community Weekend (Oct. 21 – 22) – Breweries will feature their community and the people who support them.

Beer Education & Beer/Food Days (Oct. 23 – 24) - Let's talk about beer! These days are for beer-centric events - to help educate and enlighten!

Collab Release Days (Oct. 26 – 27) – Different collaborations will be released all over Charlotte.

Entertainment Weekend (Oct. 28 – 29) – Brewing is an art, and we are part of a vast creative community in Charlotte.