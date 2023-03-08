Charlotte named among the south's best cities in 2023

Despite being a "financial epicenter" Southern Living said there's no shortage of fun in the city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Southern Living has just released its list of best cities in the south and Charlotte made the list!

Charlotte took 11th in the ranking just below Austin, Texas. The magazine said the Queen City is now on everyone's radar in 2023. Despite being a "financial epicenter," Southern Living said there's no shortage of fun in the city.

Southern Living actually highlighted our food scene as of of the top reasons to visit Charlotte.

"Charlotte’s food scene has never been better," the post read. "Spots like Greg and Subrina Collier’s Leah and Louise keep the city well fed (try to snag a reservation!), and sprawling parks, big-name concerts, and great museums keep everyone entertained. "

Southern Living is not the only online publication taking notice of Charlotte. The city was just named among top 5 places for Black entrepreneurs by Smart Asset and was also named one of the cleanest cities by LawnStarter.

