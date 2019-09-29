CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time for festivals in Charlotte. Here’s a big list of Charlotte area fall festivals. As the season progresses, you’ll see lots of Halloween festivals, Halloween movies, trick-or-treat events and more. Most of these are free. Some have a nominal charge and some charge for activities. Some are for adults and some are for families.

We’re highlighting a few of the biggest fall events in Charlotte, but scroll down for a huge and growing list of fall festivals, Halloween events and more.

Do you know of others? Let me know and I’ll get them on the list.

Festival in the Park 2019

September 20-22, 2019, at Freedom Park, 1908 East Boulevard

September 21, 2019, at UNC Charlotte's main campus

September 22, 2019, at Aldersgate, 3800 Shamrock Drive



October 5, 2019, at U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway



October 12 and 13, 2019, at Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon Street, and along N. Tryon Street



October 12, 2019, on S. Tryon Street between Stonewall and 4th Street



Day by Day List of Fall Festivals and Halloween Parties





Monday, September 2, 2019

9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Matthews

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Levine Jewish Community Center