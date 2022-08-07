Charlotte radio personality wins Announcer of the Year in inaugural Quartet Music Awards

Long time gospel DJ recognized in international competition and only award recipient from North Carolina

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James "G-man" Guy, nominated in two categories, won "Announcer of the Year" in the Quartet Music Awards, which recognizes those in gospel quartet music.

Guy said, "Quartet music has been around for many, many years but they never had their own awards."

The show was held in June in Atlanta after months of voting for different categories involving radio stations from all over the world.

"My journey's all about faith. I'm from the neighborhood around Charlotte. And they voted for me and I won," the Charlotte native said,

Originally approached at a car wash because of his mellifluous voice, Guy said he was actually listening to gospel music and felt it was a calling. He said he learned to talk in between records and give listeners spiritual guidance before the next song came on.

Guy remembered, "A lot of people wanna hear their name on the radio and everything. And they start calling in for prayer and I prayed for them. It just took it to another level."

Guy has been on the air for decades but said, it's only now that he's receiving attention.

"It seemed like in my later years, I'm 61 now, the Lord just showered me with the words and blessings," Guy said. "I need encouragement too. I give out a lot of encouragement but at times, I need it for myself. And I can find it in music."

Encouraging others, Guy said, is a gift he plans on continuing to share.

"It soothes the soul. And they can listen to some good gospel music. They can call in for a request. Maybe something they haven't heard in a long time, I can bring it to them," he said.

Guy's show airs on Sunday mornings from 6 to 8, on Streetz 103.3.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts