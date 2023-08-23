Charlotte's own Sainted Trap Choir competes on 'America's Got Talent'

Tuesday night, Sainted performed a medley of songs on the America's Got Talent stage and received a standing ovation from the judges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's own Sainted Trap Choir brought their talents to the country Tuesday night, performing live on NBC's "America's Got Talent."

Sainted aims to dive "into the unique journey of Southern church kids" by bringing music, culture, fashion and art together, according to their website. The trap choir started in 2020, and features over 25 members.

Tuesday night, Sainted performed a medley of songs on the America's Got Talent stage and received a standing ovation from the judges.

Judge Heidi Klum said every single member of the choir brought "excellence to the stage," and judge Sofía Vergara said the choir "lifted the room up."

Fans were able to vote Tuesday night and part of Wednesday ahead of the results night episode of America's Got Talent.

Sainted will find out if they advanced during Wednesday's episode, which you can watch on WCNC Charlotte starting at 8 p.m.

