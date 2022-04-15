Last weekend in the books for Charlotte SHOUT Festival

Charlotte SHOUT is a festival presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America to celebrate Charlotte’s creativity, diversity and resilience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte SHOUT wrapped up this weekend with a grand finale.

For weeks, the festival was showcasing the community by celebrating Charlotte's creativity, art, music and ideas.

Organizers said there were lots of things to experience, and the last weekend centered around food. They were planning to create a culinary tour experience allowing samples from some of Charlotte’s best restaurants.

"This food festival is kind of the closing number," Adam Rhew, a Charlotte city partner, said. "We have chosen a selection of restaurants from across the city in various neighborhoods and they’ve brought their best dishes to this weekend festival."

Rhew said the goal was to make the festival accessible to everyone and spark inspiration. They encouraged everyone to sneak in one last visit for a unique experience.

"It’s a little bit of a choose your own adventure where you can come and experience everything and create an experience that is unique to you," Rhew said.

He added that part of the magic behind the event is that it is a feast for all your senses.

"Oh man, I just relived my childhood back there with the large seesaws. It was amazing," Sonya Neely, who was visiting for the first time, said.

The event returned after going on a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Visitors like Joshua Gaither said he is glad to see the city back to normal.

"Feeling like we can really enjoy each other’s company. People don’t feel scared to be around each other and to have a good time. You can’t help but put a smile on your face," Gaither said.

According to attendees, the highlight is seeing so many of the city's talents.

"One of the events had the large shipping containers painted by local artists. The fact that everything was by Charlotte artists ... I really appreciate it because being from Charlotte we have really good talent here that doesn’t always get the chance to shine," Gaither said. "They were doing a music series at the Victoria yards and that was really dope."

Organizers hope events like these continue to attract folks to Queen City.

"If you found something you love at Charlotte shout, then we know you can find something you love in uptown the rest of the year," Rhew said. "There’s incredible public art, live music, amazing food, thought-provoking conversations that happen in this place year-round.

The date is set for next year, so mark your calendars. Charlotte SHOUT will be back on March 31, 2023. You can also go to the event's website for more details about the events during the festival.

