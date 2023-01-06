Charlotte SHOUT! wants you to design a poster for this year's festival

The winner will take $1,000 and their work will be used everywhere in the festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The internationally acclaimed arts festival, Charlotte SHOUT! is back and they are inviting artists to enter the 2023 Poster Completion.

All you have to do is create an original Charlotte SHOUT! poster for a chance to be selected as the "face" of this year's festival.

The winner will take $1,000 and their work will be used everywhere in the festival. From the cover of the Charlotte SHOUT! program⁣, festival posters⁣, and social media⁣ to much other promotional content.

Winning designs will need to be "bright, imaginative, and inspiring design ".

HOW TO APPLY

According to Charlotte SHOUT!, all applications must follow these specifications:

Only original artwork submitted by the artist or the artist’s⁣ representative will be accepted.⁣

Artists are limited to two entries per artist.⁣

Artwork must not have been previously exhibited in any⁣ City of Charlotte program in the last three years.⁣

Two–dimensional artwork only⁣

All media-eligible⁣

Size must not exceed 36” x 24.”

⁣Do not include the Charlotte SHOUT! logo on the image.

The contest opens Monday, January 9th.

Posters must be submitted with an entry form in-person to Charlotte Center City Partners by February 9, 2023.

Click here for more information about Charlotte SHOUT!'s 2023 Poster Competition and how to enter.

