CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte artist is hoping to make it big on the hit show 'The Voice' Monday night when singers compete in the LIVE show in which 12 singers will be eliminated.

Charlotte resident Kameron Marlowe wowed the judges during his blind audition with a rendition of Luke Combs' "One Number Away.

During that blind audition two Voice judges, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton turned their chairs around. In the end, Kameron picked country music star Blake Shelton to be his coach.

A few weeks later during knockout rounds, Kameron and another contenstant went head-to-head in a singing competition. During that round, Kameron was knocked out -- but later picked up by Adam Levine.

Kameron will now perform under #TeamAdam.

Kameron's mom, Elizabeth Eddinger Marlowe, spoke with NBC Charlotte from California, where she and her family will watch her son sing on The Voice.

Marlowe said she had watched Kameron perform during the blind auditions, but this will be the first time she'll get to watch him sing from the audience.

"I'm so nervous," Marlowe said. "I have heard him practice his song for today and he's ready. I'm just so ready for Tuesday [eliminations].

Marlowe said it's been really special watching her son grow and become a more confident singer on The Voice.

"Usually he gets a little nervous," Marlowe said. "But I think he's ready. He's really grown and learned so much and I think that has helped his nerves -- he's never had voice lessons."

That's right, Kameron has never taken voice lessons before The Voice.

Kameron's mom said her son's passion for music began at a very young age.

"On September 11 Kameron heard God Bless America in the car and sang along to the song -- he knew every word," Marlowe stated.

Kameron then took his talents to his Kindergarten classroom where he asked his teacher if he could sing God Bless America in front of the school. From there he joined the worship team at church and booked little side gigs at local restaurants.

"Kameron learned the most when he sang for his worship team in Elevation Church in Charlotte," Marlowe said. "He really learned stage presence and worked on calming his nerves."

A viewing party for Marlowe will be held at Commoners Brewing Company in Concord Monday night starting at 7 p.m.

Brewmaster for Commoners Brewing, Thomas Murray, told NBC Charlotte that Kameron had been performing at their brewery since they opened back in September 2017.

"We've been having Kameron come out ever since we've opened and we love to have him come out and play," Murray said.

Murray said it's been awesome knowing Kameron since before he was on "The Voice."

"It's hard to put into words," Murray said. "It's something that you never think would happen until it does. We love and support him."

Kameron's aunt, Melissa Hsin, who has been to every single viewing party for Kameron said she'll be at the one on Monday night rooting for her nephew.

"I'm super excited, but nervous at the same time," Hsin said. "But after talking to Kameron's mom and Kameron they both said they're feeling confident."

"Local Artist Kameron Marlowe will be on the Voice Monday night to fight for his spot in the top 12! In support, we are gathering to watch together at the taproom! Show your support and grab a delicious beer while your here! Go Team Kameron and Adam!"

