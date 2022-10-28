Charlotte's Moving Poets celebrates 25th anniversary with special production of 'The Little Prince

This last week of October marks the 25th anniversary of the Moving Poets first public show.

Here in Charlotte, there’s an extremely talented group of actors, artists, dancers, musicians, and audio-video specialists, known as the Moving Poets. Till Schmidt-Rimpler created this troop of consummate performers along with his wife, renowned multidisciplinary artist MyLoan Dinh.

When you have a discussion with Till, you’re talking to a man who has a number of titles: theatre director, choreographer, facilitator, composer, and musician. You can also add an innovator, educator, and spiritual advisor. He has spent his life dedicated to the arts.

"When North Carolina Dance Theatre was still a relative newcomer in Charlotte, a renegade outfit known as Moving Poets Theatre of Dance invaded the cool catacombs of cobwebbed Carolina Theatre with a new piece sporting an old name, Dracula. In a sparse field of Queen City saturnalia, the Drac choreographed by (and starring) Till Schmidt-Rimpler struck a nerve, instantly establishing Moving Poets at the vanguard of innovative arts groups and shining a beacon on Halloween as a season ripe for creepy, macabre, and monstrous exploitation."\

To celebrate the occasion, Moving Poets is presenting the world premiere of their original production of "The Little Prince," based on the classic book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Even though there was a theatrical film in 1974 and an animated feature in 2015, Till Schmidt-Rimpler has created a powerful production in the Booth Playhouse at Founder’s Hall. It’s a 434-seat intimate theatre setting, where you are right in the middle of the action.

The stage performances are accompanied by “The Little Prince - Seeing with the Heart” - an exhibition in the Booth lobby of artwork by 13 regional and national visual artists. The exhibition draws from the themes of innocence, imagination, fragility, identity, isolation, love and responsibility. The participating artists selected for the exhibition have uniquely explored these concepts, using the common thread of visual language.