Nintendo has announced on Twitter that they will be putting the popular NES Classic on store shelves next month.

Nintendo says the console is expected to be available through the end of the year.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

According to their website, NES Classic will have 30 games pre-installed into the system. Some of those games include Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Mega Man 2, PAC-MAN, Metroid, Kirby's Adventure, NINJA GAIDEN, Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream and so many more.

The NES Classic comes with a classic controller. The games also work with the NES Virtual Console games on Wii U.

© 2018 WCNC