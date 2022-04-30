Arrest warrant issued to DaBaby in Los Angeles for felony battery in connection to 2020 incident

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the law firm which represents DaBaby for comment.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Editor's Note: The video above is from the April 2022 shooting incident that occurred in Troutman, North Carolina.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has charged Charlotte native and rapper Johnathan "DaBaby" Kirk with felony battery following a Dec. 2020 incident that left one person injured.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by WCNC Charlotte, DaBaby and Thankgod Chimmeka Awute were both charged with felony battery after allegedly they "willfully and unlawfully use force and violence" against the victim Gary Pagar. The incident occurred on Dec. 2, 2020, while DaBaby was on a rental property in Los Angeles shooting a music video, TMZ claims.

In Feb. 2021, Pagar filed a civil lawsuit against DaBaby and his manager Kinsza Virgil. According to TMZ, Pagar alleges in the lawsuit that he was attempting to enforce the agreed property rental rules when he was violently attacked by Awute and DaBaby. In the lawsuit referenced by TMZ, Pagar claims DaBaby ordered Awute to stop attacking Pagar, but later DaBaby himself punched Pagar and caused him to lose his tooth.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the law firm which represents DaBaby for comment.

While WCNC Charlotte is unable to confirm an exact monetary amount, we can confirm the civil case is being listed as an unlimited civil case in which the amount demanded exceeds over $25,000. The remedies sought are listed as monetary, nonmonetary, and punitive.

A damages hearing is set for June 21, 2022, according to court documents.

Recently surrounded by violence

In early April 2022, one person was shot and injured at DaBaby's Troutman home. Police stated DaBaby was home at the time of the incident but would not confirm DaBaby as the shooter. The person shot did not live in the area and was not a guest of DaBaby.

In Nov. 2021, DaBaby and his then-girlfriend, Danielle 'DaniLeigh' Curiel were involved in a domestic dispute in Charlotte. Curiel was served a criminal summons for simple assault.

Near the end of 2019, DaBaby was detained by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana and resisting arrest. Those charges were later dropped.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts