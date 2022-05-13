NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. serving up biscuits at Bojangles'

Earnhardt Jr. underwent a crash course in biscuit making, baking and serving biscuits of his own

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day on May 14, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is taking on a Southern staple for the first time, with the help of Bojangles' Master Biscuit Maker Felecia Robinson.

According to a news release, Earnhardt Jr. underwent a crash course in biscuit making, baking and serving biscuits of his own. He also worked in the drive-thru and meet and greet with customers at the brand-new Kannapolis store.

“Our biscuits are our pride and joy, which is why we’ve worked so hard to perfect the recipe that now includes a whopping 49 steps, so you know it’s made with love,” Marshall Scarborough, VP of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles, said. “Because these biscuits are made by our certified Master Biscuit Makers, they are consistently good and have become a staple for our brand.”

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts