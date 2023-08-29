Dave Chappelle bringing comedy tour to Charlotte this Fall

Other cities added to the tour line-up include Milwaukee, Boston, Raleigh, and Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dave Chappelle is bringing laughs to the Queen City this fall.

The acclaimed comedian and actor's "It's a Celebration B!%?#&$!" will make stops in five additional cities, including a stop at the Spectrum Center on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Other cities added to the tour line-up include Milwaukee, Boston, Raleigh, and Atlanta.

Tickets go on sale starting with local presales on Wednesday, August 30. The general on-sale begins on Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

See a full list of tour dates below: