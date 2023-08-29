Dave Chappelle bringing comedy tour to Charlotte this Fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dave Chappelle is bringing laughs to the Queen City this fall.
The acclaimed comedian and actor's "It's a Celebration B!%?#&$!" will make stops in five additional cities, including a stop at the Spectrum Center on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Other cities added to the tour line-up include Milwaukee, Boston, Raleigh, and Atlanta.
Tickets go on sale starting with local presales on Wednesday, August 30. The general on-sale begins on Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
See a full list of tour dates below:
- Sept. 8: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Sept. 9: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
- Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena
- Sept. 13: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sept. 15: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Arena
- Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
- Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center
- Sept. 21: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena
- Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center
- Oct. 4: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
- Oct 6: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
- Oct 7: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
- Oct. 17: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
- Oct. 19: Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Oct. 25: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
- Oct 26: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Oct 31: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Dec 26: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Dec 27: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Dec 28: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino