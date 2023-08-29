x
Dave Chappelle bringing comedy tour to Charlotte this Fall

Other cities added to the tour line-up include Milwaukee, Boston, Raleigh, and Atlanta.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dave Chappelle is bringing laughs to the Queen City this fall.

The acclaimed comedian and actor's "It's a Celebration B!%?#&$!" will make stops in five additional cities, including a stop at the Spectrum Center on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Other cities added to the tour line-up include Milwaukee, Boston,  Raleigh, and Atlanta. 

Tickets go on sale starting with local presales on Wednesday, August 30. The general on-sale begins on Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

See a full list of tour dates below:

  • Sept. 8: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Sept. 9: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
  • Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena
  • Sept. 13: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Sept. 15: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Arena
  • Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
  • Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center
  • Sept. 21: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena
  • Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center
  • Oct. 4: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
  • Oct 6: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
  • Oct 7: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
  • Oct. 17: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
  • Oct. 19: Boston, MA — TD Garden 
  • Oct. 25: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena 
  • Oct 26: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
  • Oct 31: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
  • Dec 26: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  • Dec 27: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  • Dec 28: Fort Lauderdale, FL — Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

