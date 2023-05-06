Midnight Diner re-opens at new Uptown location

The iconic '50-style establishment relocated from South End to Uptown, across from the Spectrum Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After closing it's South End location last Sept., Midnight Diner is officially open for business at its new location in Uptown, at 420 East Trade Street, across from the Spectrum Center.

The beloved '50s-style diner re-opened on Saturday at 6 a.m. They announced the grand re-opening on Friday, adding that customers can access free parking in the Caldwell & Trade lot.

Midnight Diner is among several recognizable Charlotte businesses that have recently closed shop in South End. Price's Chicken Coop, one of the longest-running and beloved businesses in the city, closed last summer, as did Zack's Hamburgers.

Midnight Diner was at its South End location for 12 years, after moving to Charlotte from King's Mountain.

Many local businesses have left South End, or had to close shop, as a new $750 million mixed-use development is coming to the area between South End and Uptown. Midnight Diner had to relocate in order for the project to move ahead.

But now, Charlotteans are once again able to enjoy all of their favorites at Midnight Diner's new location of this iconic establishment.

