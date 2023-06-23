CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doja Cat is coming to Charlotte on The Scarlet Tour -- her first North American Arena tour. The Grammy-award-winning rapper will perform at the Spectrum Center on Sunday, Nov. 26 with special guest Ice Spice.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. Those who want to get presale tickets are encouraged to register for randomly-selected fan registration through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster says this process "doesn’t guarantee that all who register will get tickets, it does significantly reduce the number of professional resellers scooping up tickets to sell for profit."