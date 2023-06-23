CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doja Cat is coming to Charlotte on The Scarlet Tour -- her first North American Arena tour. The Grammy-award-winning rapper will perform at the Spectrum Center on Sunday, Nov. 26 with special guest Ice Spice.
Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. Those who want to get presale tickets are encouraged to register for randomly-selected fan registration through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster says this process "doesn’t guarantee that all who register will get tickets, it does significantly reduce the number of professional resellers scooping up tickets to sell for profit."
The general ticket sale will then start at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 30.
The full tour schedule is as follows:
Oct. 31 -- Chase Center, San Francisco, CA *
Thu Nov 02 -- Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA *
Fri Nov 03 -- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV *
Sun Nov 05 -- Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA *
Mon Nov 06 -- Honda Center, Anaheim, CA *
Wed Nov 08 -- Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ *
Fri Nov 10 -- Ball Arena, Denver, CO *
Mon Nov 13 -- Moody Center, Austin, TX *
Wed Nov 15 -- Toyota Center, Houston, TX*
Thu Nov 16 -- American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX *
Sun Nov 19 -- State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA *
Tue Nov 21 -- Kaseya Center, Miami, FL #
Fri Nov 24 -- Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL *
Sun Nov 26 -- Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC #
Mon Nov 27 -- Capital One Arena, Washington, DC #
Wed Nov 29 -- Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY #
Thu Nov 30 -- Prudential Center, Newark, NJ #
Sat Dec 02 -- TD Garden, Boston, MA #
Mon Dec 04 -- Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH #
Thu Dec 07 -- Target Center, Minneapolis, MN #
Fri Dec 08 -- CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE #
Sun Dec 10 -- Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI #
Mon Dec 11 -- Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON #
Wed Dec 13 -- United Center, Chicago, IL #
* With Doechii, # With Ice Spice