Dolly Parton to co-host, perform at Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night

Parton is co-hosting the award show tonight with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barett.

LAS VEGAS — Get ready to jam out with Dolly all night long!

Dolly Parton, alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barret, will be hosting the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night.

This isn't Parton's first time hosting the awards — she did so back in 2000.

Parton will also be performing alongside Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini during the award show. The two will be singing a song from Parton's new album "Run, Rose, Run."

Parton is no stranger to the ACMs. She has received 43 nominations and 11 wins since 1969.