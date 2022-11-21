'Rock out the show' | Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus to co-host NBC New Year's Eve party

Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party will be live from Miami on NBC and streaming on Peacock on Dec. 31 starting at 10:30 p.m. EST, according to a tweet.

MIAMI — Good golly! Dolly Parton is teaming up with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, to co-host a New Year's Eve party.

In the post, Dolly invited people to "watch [them] rock out the show" to ring in 2023.

NEW YEAR, NEW CO-HOST ! 🍾 Tune in to @MileyCyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party 12/31 at 10:30pm ET on @nbc and @peacock to watch us rock out the show. pic.twitter.com/PjeFAG3FPo — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 21, 2022

The team-up comes shortly after the teaser trailer for Dolly's new Christmas special, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," which will premiere on WBIR and other NBC stations on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8/7c. It will also be available on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.