Dolly Parton set to star and produce in film adaptation of her novel 'Run, Rose, Run'

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Sevierville's favorite daughter has yet another project in the works.

Dolly Parton is set to star and produce the film adaptation of "Run, Rose, Run", the novel she co-wrote with author James Patterson that was released earlier in March.

"Run, Rose, Run" is about an aspiring songwriter in Nashville who is dealing with the cost of fame while also protecting a dark secret that could potentially destroy her future.

Dolly would be partnering with Reese Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine, whose mission is to "change the narrative for women."

In an interview with WBIR news anchor Beth Haynes, Dolly said she had intentions of making the novel into a film and plans to star as Ruthanna, the mentor to AnnieLee, the main character of the book.