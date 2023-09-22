Drake, 21 Savage concerts in Charlotte: What to know before heading out

Here's everything you need to know if you're headed to the epic show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drake fans, get ready!

The four-time Grammy-winning artist , in collaboration with Atlanta native 21 Savage, will bring the "It's All a Blur" Tour to the Queen City on Friday and Saturday.

The epic show has taken over stadiums across the country this summer, but this weekend, Drake and 21 Savage land will take over the Spectrum Center.

What time does the show start?

The "It's All A Blur Tour" kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Spectrum Center at 333 East Trade Street on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23.

The setlist is comprised of hits spanning across Drake and 21 Savage's catalogs, so be prepared for a long, exhilarating show.

How to get to the arena

If you're driving to the Spectrum Center, there are plenty of parking lots and spaces surrounding the Spectrum Center that visitors can access.

Parking may be hard to find, but guests can reserve a spot in advance via the ParkWhiz or Park Mobile apps. Guests can also reserve parking at several lots near Spectrum Center via spectrumcenter.parkmobile.io.

If you're not driving to the concert, rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are available.

Concertgoers using public transportation should know the Charlotte Area Transit System will be available to ride up and down the Lynx Blue Line.

What (not) to bring

Concertgoers should know the Spectrum Center has a no-bag policy, though exceptions will be made for purses smaller than 10”X10”X4." The venue recommends not bringing a bag/purse as they will be required to go through an x-ray machine prior to entering, which leads to longer wait times.

Are there tickets still available?