For one weekend in August, you can celebrate one of literature's most famous goths at the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy

The experience is coming to Charlotte for one weekend in August.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For fans of the macabre, a "chilling cocktail experience" is coming to Charlotte for one weekend in August.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is touring in select cities this year and will be in Charlotte from Aug. 24-26.

For the 90-minute experience, guests of the dark speakeasy will be able to witness four of Poe's most beloved works come to life by Poe historians. Each story is paired with a cocktail from the lead mixologist.

If you want to enjoy cocktails like "The Raventini" or "Pale Blue Eye," act now. Tickets are extremely limited, restricted to a small number of guests and the speakeasy will only be in Charlotte for two nights.



The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy will be creeping into Charlotte from Aug. 24-26 at The Palmer Building.

