Eric Church is bringing his tour to Charlotte this summer


CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eric Church is coming back to the Queen City!

The county music star is making a stop at PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 23 for The Outsiders Revival Tour.

Joining Church across varying dates are Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Cody Jinks, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Midland, Muscadine Bloodline, The Red Clay Strays, Jelly Roll, Shane Smith & The Saints, Travis Tritt, Morgan Wade, Koe Wetzel, Whiskey Myers, Hailey Whitters and Lainey Wilson.  

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church shared. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

Click here for ticket information from PNC Music Pavilion.

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates

April 14*  Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park                       Tortuga Music Festival

June 17*   Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds                          Country Summer Music Festival

June 22     Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater      Elle King

June 23     Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre                                     Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 24     Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center                                      Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 30     Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium                                          Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 1        Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 7        Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage                                              Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 8        Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake                                     Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 14      Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center                                   Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 15      St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre                         Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 28      Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion                                               Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29      Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater                        Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4       Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park                           Cody Jinks

Aug. 5       Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live                                                      Cody Jinks

Aug. 11     Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center                                        Cody Jinks

Aug. 12     Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre                            Cody Jinks

Aug. 13*   Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds                                  Iowa State Fair

Aug. 18     Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater                             Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 19     Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater                             Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 25     Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center                                          Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26     Camden N.J. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion                                   Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8      Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater                      Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9      George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre                                           Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15    Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater                                     Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16    Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre                       Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen

Sept. 22    Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre                                     Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23    Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion                                           Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29    West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre              Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30    Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre             Whiskey Myers

Oct. 7*      Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway                                       Country Thunder Bristol

 

 

