Charlotte Marathon will be a virtual event in 2020

Runners will have the option to participate in this year's virtual event, next year's marathon or donate their entry fee to Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2020 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon will be a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RunCharlotte announced Wednesday.

According to RunCharlotte, runners are encouraged to participate in a Facebook Live event to discuss what they'd like to see from the 2020 virtual marathon. The Facebook Live event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 20. Click here for more information.

“Runners are a resilient breed," said Tim Rhodes, Race Director for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. “We’re used to overcoming obstacles, digging deep, and managing unique situations on-the-fly. This is no different. We’re ready to embrace the opportunity with the Charlotte running community, our partners, and friends!”

The Charlotte Marathon is the latest high-profile event to be impacted by coronavirus. On Tuesday, Charlotte Center City Partners announced the Thanksgiving Day parade will be a virtual event featuring past performances and musical acts.

Runners who have already registered for the 2020 marathon will be allowed to defer their registration to the 2021 marathon or participate in this November's virtual event. Runners also have the option to donate their registration fee to Novant Health's Hemby Children's Hospital.

“Committing to a virtual event was not a decision that came easily— we explored every possible option,” added Rhodes. “But with so much uncertainty around events and with everyone’s health in mind, we feel this is the best and safest move to make.”