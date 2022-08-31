Here's when apple picking begins at Carrigan Farms

Reservations are required for apple picking and the first week is available now for reservations.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — It's time to officially celebrate Fall! Carrigan Farms announced Wednesday that they will soon be ready for apple picking.

Carrigan Farms said the apple picking will start on Sept. 6 and is anticipated to last through Sept. 25. Apple Picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples.

Carrigan Farms said reservations are required for apple picking and the first week is available now for reservations.

Visitors can expect to pay $14 per person to go apple picking. The farm and the food truck are both cash or check only. Carrigan Farms’ apple orchard contains both red delicious and golden delicious apple trees. The apple trees are on dwarf rootstock, meaning they are short, so no ladders are needed for picking.

On weekends in September, a food truck is available at the farm serving apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies.

