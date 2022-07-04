More than 5,000 runners to take over I-277 this weekend

The event departs from and returns to Truist Field in Uptown and temporarily shuts down I-277

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 5,000 runners are set to take over I-277 Labor Day weekend as they take part in the Around the Crown 10K in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Race organizers said the Around The Crown 10K is the largest 10K race in the state.

"National trends show that 25% of running races that had 500 or more participants no longer exist after the pandemic and if the running event is still happening, registrations would be lower in 2022 than in 2021," Brian Mister, race director, said. "Growing race registration over 2021 and bucking two national trends is something we're very proud of at Around the Crown 10K presented by Truist and look forward to this weekend's event!"

The event departs from and returns to Truist Field in Uptown and temporarily shuts down I-277. Event organizers said it will have donated over $20,000 to multiple charity beneficiaries including Partners for Parks, RunningWorks, and Carolina Farm Trust this race year.

“We believe this event brings the community together to celebrate the uniqueness and diversity of Charlotte and that it directly impacts residents, organizations, and businesses of the city in the best way possible,” Brian Mister, race director of Around the Crown 10K presented by Truist, said. “All aspects of the event are growing: participation, partnerships, charity donations, training program attendance, and community collaborations. This makes us proud to continue to open up Charlotte’s inner beltway every Labor Day weekend.”

Race weekend will include a variety of events including a collaborative HBCU Pride Run with Mad Miles Run Club and Charlotte Sports Foundation ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Aggies-Eagles Classic, the race expo, and kids’ run on Sept. 3. Throughout the race weekend, participants, volunteers, spectators, and other event guests can interact with the event’s sponsors including Truist, Williams Subaru, Feetures, NoDa Brewing, and more.

RACE ROUTE

UPDATED TRAFFIC PATTERNS

