CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Country singer and The Voice star Blake Shelton is coming to the Queen City.

Shelton took to Twitter to announce that he will be performing a free show on Wednesday at Coyote Joe's on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

Hey @coyotejoes in Charlotte! We will see you THIS WEDNESDAY for a FREE pop up show! Get ready y'all! Lineup at Coyote Joe’s for wristbands starts at 10AM ET on Wednesday, 5/23/18. First come, first serve. 18+ to attend, 21+ to drink. - Team BS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 21, 2018

Wristbands will be handed out to concert goers starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday and is being handed out on a first come, first served basis, according to the Twitter announcement. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and fans must be 18 years or older to attend.

Those interested in Wednesday's free concert can click here for more information. You can also catch Shelton on The Voice by tuning in to NBC Charlotte on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

