CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Country singer and The Voice star Blake Shelton is coming to the Queen City.

Shelton took to Twitter earlier this week to announce that he will be performing a free show on Wednesday at Coyote Joe's on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Wednesday's show will be the first time the country superstar has played in the Queen City since 2014 and his fans weren't going to miss out, with some lining up nearly 36 hours before Shelton hits the stage.

"My mother-in-law got here at 11:30 yesterday morning," said one woman in line. "We met up with her around six o'clock, let her go home, she took my two kids home, so that's how it goes. All for Blake Shelton, absolutely.

"Couldn't wait for it. Tried to get tickets when he went to Raleigh last year, couldn't get them, so here we are."

Hey @coyotejoes in Charlotte! We will see you THIS WEDNESDAY for a FREE pop up show! Get ready y'all! Lineup at Coyote Joe’s for wristbands starts at 10AM ET on Wednesday, 5/23/18. First come, first serve. 18+ to attend, 21+ to drink. - Team BS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 21, 2018

Coyote Joe's said they'll hand out about 3,000 wristbands for the surprise show on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and you must be 18 or older to attend.

These folks got here last night after a 36 hr EMS shift in York County. @wcnc they’re ready for @blakeshelton! pic.twitter.com/sMCg3sXXGU — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) May 23, 2018

Those interested in Wednesday's free concert can click here for more information.

