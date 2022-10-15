13 Charlotte 'stars' training for DWTS Charlotte

All the money raised goes to Carolina Breast Friends Pink House and Go Jen Go.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, 13 members of the Charlotte community are training to become professional ballroom dancers for just one night.

Dancing with the Stars Charlotte will hold its 7th annual show in February, each “star” with the goal of raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for two local charities helping those battling breast cancer.

It’s challenging and will push her out of her comfort zone, but when kate Colston remembers why she’s doing it she knows it will be worth it.

"I’m dancing in honor of my cousin Angie, Grandma Barb and Core 704 coach Lynzey as they all had the unfortunate obstacle of battling breast cancer this year," Colston said. "I also want to raise awareness to the younger generation as this terrible disease is occurring more frequently and at earlier stages in both men's and women's lives."

Colston owns Core 704, a local pilates studio.

She is 1 of 13 stars working as a team to hit this year’s fundraising goal of $1 million.

“The Pink House opens their door to men and women who have gone through breast cancer or are going through breast cancer, and they match you with someone who has been where you’re getting ready to go," Claire Talley, co-creator of DWTS Charlotte, said. "Go Jen Go supplies money to breast cancer survivors who need help getting transportation to and from therapy and they provide money for other needs someone might have.”

Talley is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

“I think when anyone hears the words' cancer you freak out and I certainly did freak out," Talley said.

The event has grown year after year, making a tangible difference in the lives of Charlotteans battling breast cancer.

“That really is the driving force behind this, all of the people who have been affected in a positive way," Felipe Edmiston, co-creator of DWTS Charlotte said.

And regardless of if she wins the competition or not, Colston said it’s been a meaningful lesson

“It made me kind of realize you don’t wait until 40 to get your mammogram," Colston said. "You check yourself daily and if you notice something that’s off with your body go to the doctor."

Contact Chloe Leshner at cleshner@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.