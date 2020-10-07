Cabarrus County Fair canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Cabarrus County's largest annual event held at the County’s Arena and Events Center was scheduled for September 11-19

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County officials announced the 2020 County Fair is canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

Cabarrus County's largest annual event held at the County’s Arena and Events Center was scheduled for September 11-19

Officials said Cabarrus County Fair Director Kate Sharpe explored scenarios that would have allowed the event to continue.

“The magnitude of implementing the recommendations for mass gathering safety measures would bring significant financial implications and compromise the Fair experience,” Sharpe said. “The safety of guests, participants and the community is the highest priority in producing the annual Fair."

Officials made the difficult decision to cancel the fair while working closely with public health and emergency management officials.

“Ultimately, the risks are too great and we can’t compromise safety,” said Sharpe

This is the first cancelation since the agricultural fair began in 1953. Officials said the decision affects the local economic impact. The Fair provides an economic boost to many small businesses, family farms, and vendors, while it also brings awareness to local exhibitors and community groups, and provides educational opportunities through competitions.

“Making a decision now limits the financial and administrative impact on our partners,” Sharpe said. “Some Fair fans would probably attend no matter what or ask that we wait to make a decision. Many factors are at play. In the end, waiting could have devastating consequences on our partners. Holding the Fair wouldn’t give fans the experience they know and love.”

Sharpe looks forward to the Fair’s return in 2021.