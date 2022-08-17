Here's when you can see a brand-new holiday light display at Ballantyne's Backyard

The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular promises more than a million lights and huge displays, along with a Winter Wonderland!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas is just about four months away, but you can already mark your calendars now for a dazzling display of holiday lights at Ballantyne's Backyard!

The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular is set to sparkle at the park from Dec. 12 through Dec. 31. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, guests can wander through an outdoor walking trail with more than a million lights shining in the night. Larger-than-life holiday installations and scenes also promise to enchant guests of all ages as they walk through the self-paced exhibit.

Beyond the lights and scenes, the experience promises to be complete with a Winter Wonderland featuring dozens of oversized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees, the Alpine Avalanche Snow Tube Slide, ballerinas, and of course Santa Claus himself! A Christmas village is also slated to feature boutiques, shops, and a rotation of food trucks with seasonal fare. Live performances are also planned for some days -- visitors should check online for scheduling at the link above or call 800-830-3976 for more information.

All visitors ages 3 and up need a ticket to get in. Admission starts at $15 per person for general admission Mondays through Thursdays. Friday through Sunday, general admission tickets are $20 per person. You can also get Any Night General Admission tickets for $25, and VIP tickets go for $35.