Panthers and Charlotte FC host tree lighting

The tree lighting is expected to start at 7:30 p.m., but there are plenty of things to do at the festival beforehand.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's never too early for a tree lighting!

The Panthers and Charlotte FC hare hosting a Tree Lighting Festival on Tuesday, Nov. 22 starting at 5 p.m.

The event is free but does require tickets to attend.

You can find the event on the corner of Mint Street and Graham Street outside of Bank of America Stadium. The tree lighting is expected to start at 7:30 p.m., but there are plenty of things to do beforehand.

The event will have holiday activities galore with stations for hot cocoa, photo booths, letter writing and more.

Feeling crafty? There will be tables for making fleece blankets with the TopCats and holiday cards for patients at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital!

The Carolina Panthers want to remind everyone that the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place at the festival and to please bring your transparent, plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12".

The event will be rain or shine, so be sure to pack accordingly for the weather. You can find out the weather for Tuesday here.

Parking will be available from various independent parking companies in Uptown, so come early to find your spot.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts