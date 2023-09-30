Huzzah! The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back in Huntersville

There's fun and festivities for all ages at this timeless event.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The 30th Annual Carolina Renaissance Fest is back in Huntersville. The first day kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 30. Already, thousands have made their way to partake in the festivities and explore all 25 acres of the fairgrounds.

For attendees, it's like stepping back in time, allowing all the fairest in the kingdom to get a taste of an age right out of a storybook.

People piled in for the opening day. Rows of cars were parked, which has been an issue for previous years. The festival said it was committed to making that part just as enjoyable. The lords and ladies in attendance told WCNC Charlotte there were no issues yet.

For Ashley Whitehead, this isn't her first time. She's visited for the last five years, and it's something she looks forward to year-round.

“The shops are great, food is great, it’s a fun atmosphere," Whitehead said.

If you want to get your shop on, you might stumble upon Cindy Vlasich's booth, Clear Creations. She creates a collection of hand-sculpted glass.

"Wonderful people that are here, we get to see all our customers every year, we have been here for a very long time," Vlasich said.

From glassblowers to customers, to even blacksmiths selling swords, there's plenty to peruse. Plus, there are a variety of live performances to enjoy as well.

If you're looking for more entertainment, there are also games and rides to enjoy. Looking for that perfect cup of mead or a classic turkey leg? Several vendors are offering food and beverages to feast on.

The festival runs every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 19. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., rain or shine.