Carolina Renaissance Festival holding job fair Sept. 10

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hear ye, hear ye: if you love the Carolina Renaissance Festival and want to earn some extra money, you've got a chance to do so.

Festival organizers are holding a job fair at the festival fairgrounds in Huntersville on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon until 2 p.m. for those interested in a medieval side hustle. They are looking for 350 seasonal employees to sell turkey legs and ale, greet guests and handle other key duties for the festival's duration. Hourly pay ranges from $14-16 per hour, and it includes free admission to share with friends and family.

Those interested in making the medieval magic happen can check out jobs and apply online, but those interested in streamlining the process should head out to 16445 Poplar Tent Road in Huntersville on Saturday for in-person interviews. Be prepared to show documents proving you can work in the United States. Resumes are welcome, but not needed for most positions. Questions can be emailed to crfjobs@renfestinfo.com.

The festival is in its 29th year and runs on Saturdays and Sundays from October 1 through November 20. It features outdoor theater, circus, open-air arts and crafts, a jousting tournament, and a feast. New for this year are date-specific tickets that are only sold online and are limited in availability.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival starts each day at 9:30 a.m.

