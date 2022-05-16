Carrie Underwood coming to Charlotte in February

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Tunnel of Towers Foundation which provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and fallen responder families.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carrie Underwood is coming to Charlotte this winter and tickets for the show go on sale soon.

The eight-time Grammy-award-winning singer just announced her Demin & Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off in Greensville, South Carolina, on Oct. 15.

She will be in Charlotte on February 8 at the Spectrum Center and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Tunnel of Towers Foundation which provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and fallen responder families.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with Demin & Rhinestones Tour," Underwood said. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Carrie Underwood's new album debuts next month.

I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at https://t.co/mGvbixgeOr. LET’S GOO! 💜💎#DenimAndRhinestones pic.twitter.com/mT43glRMYq — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 16, 2022

