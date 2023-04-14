Charlotte celebrates Earth Day Saturday

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A week ahead of Earth Day, the celebration begins Saturday in Charlotte. Charlotte Earth Day is joining the Charlotte SHOUT! celebration Saturday in celebrating Mother Nature.

Hardin Minor, the director of the Charlotte Earth Day festivities, said they are thrilled to have the art festival as a partner.

"[We] can learn and become more knowledgeable about the solutions that are available to us if we just open our eyes and become more engaged with the environmental challenges that are before us," Minor told WCNC Charlotte's Brittany Van Voorhees.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte Earth Day's schedule includes activities for kids, guest speakers, and live performances. The complete schedule and details can be found on the Charlotte Earth Day website.