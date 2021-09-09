Charlotte-area events to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

As we remember the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years later, Charlotte-area organizations will host events this weekend to honor the victims.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flags of Remembrance @ Romare Bearden Park

The FF Steve Coakley Foundation will host a flag-arranging and ceremony this weekend in honor of Steve Oakley, one of the many firefighters killed in the 9/11 attacks. The public is invited to help place the 2,977 flags in the shape of the World Trade Center Tower Friday, September 10 beginning at 8 a.m.and attend the Sept. 11 flag ceremony, starting at 8:30 a.m. More information is available here.

Charlotte AutoFair @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will include a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The AutoFair will take place Sept. 9-11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket pricing and more here.

Celebration of First Responders @ Truist Field

Bring the family out to the Chief's Cup, an annual baseball game aimed to honor first responders and the fallen heroes of Sept. 11. In addition to the game, the event will feature performances by Charlotte Fire Department Fire and Drums and a postgame fireworks show. Things kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Patriot Day Memorial Service in Rock Hill

Come out to a day of remembrance in downtown Rock Hill Saturday as the town remembers the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The service will be held on the Hampton Street side of City Hall (155 Johnston Street) near the flag poles beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Find more information about this free event here.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony @ Veterans Memorial Garden

The Town of Indian Trail invites the public to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11. The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Garden on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. Find more information here.