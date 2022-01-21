CLT Happenings: 7 cool things to do this weekend in Charlotte

Kick-off the weekend with great events happening in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With winter weather on the way, there are still things to do to make this a fun weekend in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, Jan. 21

Queens’ Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

Get your helping of the best food Charlotte and surrounding areas have to offer with Queens’ Feast. During the week-long festivities, 70 of the best restaurants in eight counties around the metro Charlotte, NC, area offer three courses at dinner for a special prix fixe price, ranging from $30 to $45. Restaurant week kicks off Friday, Jan. 21 and runs until Jan. 30. Find more information and a list of participating restaurants here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City as they face the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday, Jan 21 at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $11 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Jan. 22

South End Market @ Atherton Mill

Get your pick at fresh, locally grown produce and more at the South End Market. While you’re there, you can make a day of it by exploring all that Atherton Mill has to offer. The event is happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

R&B and Soul Food Tour @ Camp North End

Bring your friends out for a night of good food and great music at the R&B and Soul Food Tour. Take a stroll down memory lane listening to old school and new school R&B all while visiting soul food locations with succulent, scrumptious, and luscious taste & flavors. The tour includes three stops, beginning in Camp North End at 5 p.m. and concluding around 8 p.m. Tickets start at $120. Find more information here.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Charlotte Checkers vs. Lehigh Valley @ Bojangles Coliseum

Come out with your friends to an epic hockey match featuring your Charlotte Checkers as they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The teams will face off Sunday, Jan. 23 at Bojangles Coliseum. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased here.

Slay Sunday Drag Brunch @ Queen Park Social

Sundays are for brunch, and this weekend, you can spend it with your favorite Charlotte drag queens at Queen Park Social. Enjoy tasty cocktails, hearty brunch food and awesome performances this Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets at this 21+ start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Ice Skating @ Whitewater Center

Come out to test your ice skating skills at the Whitewater Center. This year, the Whitewater Center will debut a brand new ice skating trail in the Upper Pond. Tickets for ice skating start at $25. Find more information here.