CLT Happenings: 8 ways to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in Charlotte

Many local organizations have put together events to honor the prolific civil rights leader.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Regardless of the heavy winter weather this weekend, there are still plenty of things to do this weekend, including several events honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Many local organizations have put together events to commemorate the life of the civil rights leader. See what's happening, and be sure to check weather conditions and with event organizers before heading out!

Friday, Jan. 14

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City as they face the Orlando Magic Friday, Jan 14 at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Jan. 15

90s Brunch @ 1501 South Mint

Bring your best 90s gear and get your brunch on at 1501 South Mint this Saturday at the #90sBrunch. Things kick off at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. You can email 1501 S. Mint for reservations, and find more information here.

South End Market @ Atherton Mill

Get your pick at fresh, locally grown produce and more at the South End Market. While you’re there, you can make a day of it by exploring all that Atherton Mill has to offer. The event is happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Monday, Jan. 16

MLK Day 2022: Community Dreams @ Harvey B. Gantt Center

Join the Harvey B. Gantt Center to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Food Lion’s MLK Day 2022 celebration. It features a full day of events including engaging art workshops, lively lectures and panels, in-depth film discussions, unique performances, and more. The festivities kick of Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. All attendees must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Find more information here.

MLK Dream Day at the Park @ Kannapolis Ball Park

Bring your friends and family out to honor Dr. King at the MLK Dream Day in the Park in Kannapolis. The celebration of diversity in Cabarrus County is designed to highlight the very best of Cabarrus County working towards the common goal of advancing an emerging diverse population. The event kicks off Saturday, Jan.15 at 10 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. Find more information here.

Levine Museum of the New South’s Virtual MLK Celebration

Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Levine Museum of the New South’s virtual Family Day Celebration. The event will feature children's activities, music, spoken word performances, visual art and more. The free event kicks off Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

I Have a Dream Virtual Races

This year, you can honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in a number of races on Jan. 17 or any day in Jan. These include 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1, and 26.2 virtual running events. Registration starts at $16; proceeds go to the Equal Justice Initiative. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Ice Skating @ Whitewater Center