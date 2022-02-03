CLT Happenings: 9 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte

There are some great ways to safely enjoy this weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Watch the Hornets play, celebrate the Lunar New Year, and learn some Charlotte history this weekend in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, Feb 4

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Lunar New Year Celebration @ Resident Culture Brewing Co.

The Lunar New Year has officially arrived and you can celebrate with traditional Chinese performances, food, giveaways, and more at Resident Culture. Head to Resident Culture’s Plaza Midwood location from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday or the South End location noon to 10 p.m. Sunday to get in on the action. The Plaza Midwood event will also feature the grand opening of The Dumping Lady's permanent food truck residency. Find more information about this free event here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in Buzz City as they take on the Miami Heat Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Tickets for the game start at $23 and can be purchased here.

Black in National Parks - Black History Nature Series

Take part in a riveting discussion about the history of Black people within the National Park System and their major contributions to those outdoor spaces. Hosted by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, the free event kicks off virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Find more information here.

South End Market @ Atherton Mill

Get your pick at fresh, locally grown produce and more at the South End Market. While you’re there, you can make a day of it by exploring all that Atherton Mill has to offer. The event is happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Feb. 6

R&B and Soul Food Tour @ Camp North End

Bring your friends out for a night of good food and great music at the R&B and Soul Food Tour. Take a stroll down memory lane listening to old school and new school R&B all while visiting soul food locations with succulent, scrumptious, and luscious taste & flavors. The tour includes three stops, beginning in Camp North End at 5 p.m. and concluding around 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever World Tour @Spectrum Center

Grammy-winning superstar Billie Eilish takes the stage at the Spectrum Center this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. for her Happier Than Ever World Tour. Hear songs from her renowned album of the same name and hits from past albums. Tickets for the show start at $70 and can be purchased here.

Happening All Weekend

Charlotte Renaissance Art Pop-up

Bring your friends and family out to the Charlotte Renaissance Art Pop-up event is a community partnership between local black artists and local restaurants. The event will be hosted at The Goodyear House and Golden Owl Tavern, located in the Brooklyn neighborhood from now until Feb. 28. Find more information here.

Ice Skating @ Whitewater Center