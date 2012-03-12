CLT Happenings: 21 ways to celebrate the holidays this weekend in Charlotte

With just a week until Christmas and perfect weather this weekend, there are plenty of things to do to get you in the holiday spirit in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're in the midst of the holiday season, and there are plenty of fun things to do to get in the spirit in Charlotte. See what's happening!

Friday, Dec. 17

Food Truck Friday

Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Come out to get your grub on at Food Truck Friday at Cabarrus Brewing Company, University City Food Truck Friday, or Food Truck Friday at Sycamore Brewing. Times vary by location.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout @ Spectrum Center

Calling all basketball fans! You don't want to miss the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Shooting at the Spectrum Center. The one-day quadruple-header will feature North Carolina State vs. Richmond, Virginia Tech vs. St. Bonaventure, Charlotte vs. Wake Forest and East Carolina vs. Liberty. Events start at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Find more information here.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Naughty or Nice Drag Brunch @ Charlotte Beer Garden

Get super festive over eggs and seeing your favorite Charlotte drag queens strut their stuff. The Naughty or Nice Drag Brunch will be hosted by Buff Faye and features Darcel Stevens, Kristin Collins, Malayia Chanel Iman, and Kerri Nichols. Brunch kicks off at 10 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte Jingle Bell Run @ Truist Field

Get active for a great cause this Saturday at the Charlotte Jingle Bell Run at Truist Field. Bring a team or run solo as you get your jingle on. All proceeds from the run and donations go to the Arthritis Foundation. Things kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Registration for solo runners starts at $25 and can be completed here.

Grinchmas @ Metropolitan

This Saturday, bring your kiddos out to meet the one and only Grinch at the Metropolitan. You’ll get a chance to have a free photo-op with his greenness, plus there will be holiday music, festive activities, drinks provided by Sycamore Brewing, and more. The festivities kick off at the Metropolitan Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Midwood Holiday Tree Lighting @ The Pizza Peel

Come to spread holiday cheer in Plaza Midwood ad the neighborhood hosts its holiday tree lighting at the Pizza Peel. Bring your friends out to commemorate the event and enjoy some delicious pizza. This event is free to public, and kicks off Sunday at 5 p.m until 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Jingle City Bar @ The Tavern Charlotte

Get into the holiday spirit with weekend fun at Jingle City Bar. Opened to bargoers and kids alike, this pop-up bar is interactive, family-friendly, and festive, featuring holiday music and movies, festive interactive experiences, and food selections. The event is open every weekend, from now until Dec. 24. Times vary by day. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.

Charlotte Ballet’s The Nutcracker @ Belk Theater

Come out for a true Charlotte Ballet tradition with a holiday production of “The Nutcracker.” Experience this incredible show and the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky every day this weekend until Thursday, Dec. 23. Times vary by day. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Holidays at the Garden @ Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Make your way to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden this holiday season to behold an immersive Christmas light experience. The annual Holidays at the Garden offers a magical experience for guests from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2. Adult tickets start at $15 and kids tickets start at $8. Find tickets here.

Ice Skating @ Whitewater Center

Come out to test your ice skating skills at the Whitewater Center. This year, the Whitewater Center will debut a brand new ice skating trail in the Upper Pond. Tickets for ice skating start at $25. Find more information here.

Speedway Christmas @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Start your engines and fire up that holiday spirit, local holiday tradition Speedway Christmas is back! It's one of the largest holiday light displays in the Southeast, with a four-mile driving path featuring four million lights. The display will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day until Jan. 16. Tickets start at $30 per car and can be purchased here.

Christmas Town U.S.A. @ McAdenville

It’s officially Christmas time again, and that means McAdenville is all lit up for visitors near and far to see. Bring your friends and family out to the 66th year of the spectacular light festival. See displays daily, from now until Dec. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information about the free event here.

Winterfest @ Carowinds

Bring your family and friends out to celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds’ Winterfest. The season-long festivities will feature specialty shops, holiday-themed games, the season's best live shows, and of course, Carowinds’ epic thrills. Winterfest runs from Nov. 13 to Jan. 9, 2022. Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit has been extended through Jan. 2, 2022 by popular demand, so you can enjoy it all season long. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

Markets + More